US Bancorp DE Has $57.79 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,420 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Stryker were worth $57,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 104.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $227,389,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,045,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 466,256 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $397.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $314.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $311.31 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Stryker

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Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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