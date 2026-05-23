US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779,623 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of US Bancorp DE's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $1,334,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at $125,248,077.48. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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