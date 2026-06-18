U.S. Bancorp $USB Position Increased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 525.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,748,600 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $111,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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