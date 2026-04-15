U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,542 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zephirin Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.95.

Get Our Latest Report on HAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at $479,849.31. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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