US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,909 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of US Foods worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,928 shares of the company's stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,392 shares of the company's stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,979,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,818,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised US Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

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