USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 136,558 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 409.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,925 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 136,558 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 target price (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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