USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,794 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,718 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,758 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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