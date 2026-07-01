USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 8,530 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,202 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Oracle by 882.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle announced new Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications to Help Customers Improve Supply Chain Performance

Oracle announced new for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Utility Customer Experience Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline.

Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns.

Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment has also been hurt by reports that Oracle has fallen for multiple straight sessions and suffered a steep weekly drop, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth has fallen sharply alongside the stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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