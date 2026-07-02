USS Investment Management Ltd Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,198 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,308,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,770,840 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $133,495,000 after purchasing an additional 593,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 725,189 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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