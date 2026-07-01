USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,527 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 213,972 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $85,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 20,869.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 3.2%

NFLX stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $133.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 928,469 shares of company stock worth $82,947,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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