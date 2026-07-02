USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $730,197,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $469,344,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $454.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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