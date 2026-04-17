V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong trading/IB momentum — JPM reported better‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue ahead, markets/investment‑banking revenue notably strong), which supports upside in the stock. Q1 Results

Quarterly beat and strong trading/IB momentum — JPM reported better‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue ahead, markets/investment‑banking revenue notably strong), which supports upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief — The OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to JPM’s trade surveillance program, removing a regulatory overhang. OCC Clearance

Regulatory relief — The OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to JPM’s trade surveillance program, removing a regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others) after the quarter, providing buy‑side momentum and validation for the beat. PT Raises

Analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others) after the quarter, providing buy‑side momentum and validation for the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and corporate housekeeping — JPM declared preferred dividends and set its virtual annual meeting date (May 19); supportive for income investors but not a major stock mover. Preferred Dividends

Dividend and corporate housekeeping — JPM declared preferred dividends and set its virtual annual meeting date (May 19); supportive for income investors but not a major stock mover. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory commentary — Management reiterated macro and geopolitical risks (background uncertainty); relevant for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Dimon Risks

Macro/regulatory commentary — Management reiterated macro and geopolitical risks (background uncertainty); relevant for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII guidance — Management pulled back full‑year net‑interest‑income expectations, which hurts forward earnings visibility and dampens some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. NII Outlook Trimmed

Trimmed NII guidance — Management pulled back full‑year net‑interest‑income expectations, which hurts forward earnings visibility and dampens some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Management caution on buybacks/valuation — CEO comments that the stock “isn’t cheap” and signals around moderating buybacks reduce a common support for the share price. Buybacks Commentary

Management caution on buybacks/valuation — CEO comments that the stock “isn’t cheap” and signals around moderating buybacks reduce a common support for the share price. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Several senior executives (including the CFO and COO) disclosed Rule 10b5‑1 sales and a hedge fund trimmed a sizable stake; such flows can add short‑term selling pressure or feed negative sentiment. CFO Sale Fund Trim

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $226.34 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $830.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $298.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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