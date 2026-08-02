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V2X, Inc. $VVX Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
V2X logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management increased its V2X stake by 36.9% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 51,576 shares valued at approximately $3.5 million. Overall, institutional investors own 95.18% of V2X.
  • V2X reported a strong quarter, with earnings of $1.53 per share versus the $1.24 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.25 billion, up 23.4% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.75 to $6.15.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with MarketBeat assigning the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $82.10, although V2X shares recently traded near their 12-month high at $90.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of V2X.

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,576 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of V2X worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in V2X by 66.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in V2X by 37.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:VVX opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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