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Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Vaalco Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Vaalco Energy stake by 10.7% in the first quarter, owning 4.03 million shares valued at approximately $25.5 million, or 3.76% of the company. Institutional investors collectively hold 50.32% of EGY’s shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Vaalco has an average “Reduce” rating and a consensus price target of $7.30, with recent reports ranging from “Hold” to “Sell.”
  • Vaalco reported a first-quarter loss of $0.45 per share, substantially missing the $0.01 loss estimate, while revenue of $62.6 million fell short of the $78.2 million consensus forecast.
  • Interested in Vaalco Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028,909 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 389,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.76% of Vaalco Energy worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,729 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 806,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 228.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,296 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 517,368 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaalco Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vaalco Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaalco Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaalco Energy presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on EGY

Vaalco Energy Price Performance

EGY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $535.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.10. Vaalco Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.20 million. Vaalco Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Equities analysts expect that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company's primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY)

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