Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Position Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,855 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.33% of Vail Resorts worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1,904.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company's stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 945.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3%

MTN stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 201.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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