Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of Vail Resorts worth $83,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Down 4.3%

MTN stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vail Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vail Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Vail Resorts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here