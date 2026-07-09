Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,871 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Valaris worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Valaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VAL. Weiss Ratings cut Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 45.37%.Valaris's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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