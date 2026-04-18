Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 82,830 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Vale were worth $100,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 171.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,951 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of Vale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of Vale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vale from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vale

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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