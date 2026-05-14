Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,447 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,079 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 341,739 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Flex by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Flex Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 15,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,072,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,275,147.64. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 22,212 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $3,162,988.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,669,462.40. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,512 shares of company stock valued at $30,283,218. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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