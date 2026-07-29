Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $320.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here