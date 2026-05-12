Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 21,589 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,623 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete upgraded Oracle to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $255 , citing favorable industry economics tied to GPU supply constraints and signaling more upside for the stock. Article title

Arete upgraded Oracle to from Neutral and raised its price target to , citing favorable industry economics tied to GPU supply constraints and signaling more upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Oracle is drawing renewed interest for its AI strategy, with commentary suggesting the market may have overlooked the company’s role in AI infrastructure and cloud demand. Article title

Oracle is drawing renewed interest for its AI strategy, with commentary suggesting the market may have overlooked the company’s role in AI infrastructure and cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its AI-enabled HR offering by integrating Eightfold AI interview intelligence into Fusion Cloud Recruiting, reinforcing the company’s enterprise AI and cloud positioning. Article title

Oracle expanded its AI-enabled HR offering by integrating Eightfold AI interview intelligence into Fusion Cloud Recruiting, reinforcing the company’s enterprise AI and cloud positioning. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the Stargate AI project and SoftBank’s broader AI infrastructure spending is keeping Oracle in the spotlight as a key beneficiary of large-scale AI data center investment. Article title

Coverage around the Stargate AI project and SoftBank’s broader AI infrastructure spending is keeping Oracle in the spotlight as a key beneficiary of large-scale AI data center investment. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s stock recently pulled back slightly after a sharp AI-driven run, suggesting some investors may be locking in gains after the rally. Article title

Oracle’s stock recently pulled back slightly after a sharp AI-driven run, suggesting some investors may be locking in gains after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that Oracle traded lower while the broader technology sector advanced, indicating some near-term relative weakness despite the upbeat AI narrative. Article title

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $557.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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