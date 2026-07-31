Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 3,106 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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