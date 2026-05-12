Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 24,963.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $297.76 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $298.18. The company has a market capitalization of $270.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 40,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.23, for a total value of $11,117,558.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,442,551.55. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 270,300 shares of company stock valued at $72,897,962 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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