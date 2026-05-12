Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer advanced its oncology pipeline with FDA approval for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant) in endocrine-resistant advanced breast cancer, plus positive Phase 3 data for ELREXFIO in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, both of which could support longer-term growth. Article

Pfizer advanced its oncology pipeline with FDA approval for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant) in endocrine-resistant advanced breast cancer, plus positive Phase 3 data for ELREXFIO in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, both of which could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also extended U.S. patent protection for VYNDAMAX to 2031, improving cash-flow visibility for a key cardiology product and easing some expiration risk. Article

Pfizer also extended U.S. patent protection for VYNDAMAX to 2031, improving cash-flow visibility for a key cardiology product and easing some expiration risk. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are taking a closer look at Pfizer’s turnaround story, with coverage highlighting that its push into oncology and next-generation therapies could help offset the slowdown after the COVID windfall. Article

Analysts are taking a closer look at Pfizer’s turnaround story, with coverage highlighting that its push into oncology and next-generation therapies could help offset the slowdown after the COVID windfall. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on whether Pfizer’s high dividend yield remains safe after a drop in net income, but they did not point to an immediate cut or a major near-term change in capital returns. Article

Recent articles focused on whether Pfizer’s high dividend yield remains safe after a drop in net income, but they did not point to an immediate cut or a major near-term change in capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer remains a widely watched stock, and several commentaries compare its slower rebuilding phase with peers like Eli Lilly, underscoring that investors are still waiting for clearer growth momentum. Article

Pfizer remains a widely watched stock, and several commentaries compare its slower rebuilding phase with peers like Eli Lilly, underscoring that investors are still waiting for clearer growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports noting Pfizer’s Q1 net income decline and debate over dividend safety may weigh on sentiment if investors worry profitability is still under pressure. Article

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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