Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Invests $5.03 Million in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,291 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 369.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 155,007 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ryder System by 294.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ryder System by 40.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,077 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,381,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $2,212,354.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,034,172.64. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,393 shares of company stock valued at $28,403,240. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE R opened at $231.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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