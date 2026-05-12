Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,446 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 2.3% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total transaction of $1,211,243.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,129.04. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,723 shares of company stock worth $53,301,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $834.01 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $492.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $841.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.13.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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