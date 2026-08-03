Valvoline $VVV Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,889 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.81% of Valvoline worth $34,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 90.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $521,545.44. This represents a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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