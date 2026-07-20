Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $75.14 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,190 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.15% of Maximus worth $75,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Maximus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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