Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA is AIGH Capital Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA - Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 751,569 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23,133.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company's stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 109.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNDA. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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