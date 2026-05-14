Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,802,928 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,784,926 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,802,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.89% of Evolv Technologies worth $98,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,187,604 shares of the company's stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,788,704 shares of the company's stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,955 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,780,000. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,415,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1,076.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,427,935 shares of the company's stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Evolv Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVLV

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,201.10. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Evolv Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolv Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evolv reported Q1 EPS of about -$0.02 to -$0.03, beating estimates, and revenue of $46.33 million, also ahead of forecasts. Article Title

Evolv reported Q1 EPS of about -$0.02 to -$0.03, beating estimates, and revenue of $46.33 million, also ahead of forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $175 million-$180 million, slightly above consensus, signaling management confidence in growth. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $175 million-$180 million, slightly above consensus, signaling management confidence in growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Stadium highlighted efficient game-day operations using Evolv Express, and announced a renewal/upgrade, which supports product adoption and customer retention. Article Title

Bank of America Stadium highlighted efficient game-day operations using Evolv Express, and announced a renewal/upgrade, which supports product adoption and customer retention. Positive Sentiment: Management announced an Investor Day on June 9, which could help showcase strategy, growth plans, and product momentum. Article Title

Management announced an Investor Day on June 9, which could help showcase strategy, growth plans, and product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Traders bought an unusually high number of call options, suggesting increased speculation and potential for elevated trading activity. Article Title

Traders bought an unusually high number of call options, suggesting increased speculation and potential for elevated trading activity. Negative Sentiment: Evolv also clarified that some market data websites misrepresented its Q1 results, which may have created confusion and added short-term pressure on the stock. Article Title

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.80% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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