Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,008,078 Shares of Indivior PLC $INDV

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473,891 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,008,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.38% of Indivior worth $196,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Indivior by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

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Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $39.50 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 219.26% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INDV. Weiss Ratings lowered Indivior from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INDV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley bought 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,842.52. The trade was a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Indivior Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report).

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