Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 49,802 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $128,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1,673.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 483,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $25,082,296.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,146.42. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 655,991 shares of company stock valued at $34,167,123 in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

See Also

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