Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 172,115 Shares of Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,883 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 172,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.48% of Sezzle worth $75,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 429.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 321.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 88,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 6.91.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sezzle news, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $512,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,332,279 shares in the company, valued at $880,278,075.02. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $88,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,843,102.76. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 84,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,182 over the last ninety days. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEZL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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