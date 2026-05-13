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Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 7,220 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Camtek logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group increased its stake in Camtek by 7,220 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,086,242 shares worth about $116.6 million.
  • Camtek’s latest quarter beat revenue and EPS expectations, with revenue of $121.7 million and earnings of $0.70 per share, while management guided Q2 revenue above consensus at $129 million-$131 million.
  • Despite the upbeat sales outlook, the stock fell 15.8% as GAAP operating income and net income declined year over year, and analysts remain split with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and $166.75 average price target.
  • Interested in Camtek? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.38% of Camtek worth $116,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $296,529,000 after buying an additional 550,072 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,099,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $220,537,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,325,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,205,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,061,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $111,473,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Camtek

Here are the key news stories impacting Camtek this week:

Camtek Stock Down 15.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business's 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $215.99.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.15 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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