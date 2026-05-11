Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264,906 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,742,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $171,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,364,466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,812,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,724.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 836,071 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 806,471 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,622,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pitney Bowes Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PBI stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $477.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pitney Bowes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 4,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,980. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 389,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $6,105,936.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 363,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,853.57. This trade represents a 51.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,456,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,864,180. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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