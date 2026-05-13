Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $104,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $93,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,312,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 518,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 461,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,109 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. This represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of COLL stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $193.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.50.

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About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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