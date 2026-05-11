Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,776,618 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 360,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.17% of DoubleVerify worth $169,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 210.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DV. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

See Also

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