Vanguard Group Inc. Has $104.98 Million Stake in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 491,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.48% of Certara worth $104,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,398,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,608,000 after buying an additional 3,865,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,352,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,064,000 after buying an additional 499,523 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 71.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,357,000 after buying an additional 2,813,438 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,460,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 1,165,064 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.85.

View Our Latest Report on Certara

Certara Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CERT opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The business had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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