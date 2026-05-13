Vanguard Group Inc. Has $125.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825,568 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 934,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.10% of Amplitude worth $125,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $142,798.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,067,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,143.08. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Stock Down 2.8%

AMPL opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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