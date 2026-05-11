Vanguard Group Inc. Has $163.15 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,988,758 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 353,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.97% of Wolverine World Wide worth $163,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alua Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,395 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 442,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,255 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 320,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,143,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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