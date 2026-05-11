Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Vanguard Group Inc. Has $175.18 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Nelnet logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vanguard Group reduced its Nelnet stake by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 228,503 shares and leaving it with 1,317,538 shares worth about $175.18 million.
  • Nelnet’s latest quarterly earnings missed Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $1.94 versus $2.66 expected and revenue of $419.06 million versus $443.84 million forecast.
  • The stock has mixed analyst sentiment, with an average rating of Hold and a target price of $140, while the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share.
  • Interested in Nelnet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,538 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 228,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Nelnet worth $175,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 66.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,826 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,029 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 28.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,316 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,917 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNI. Zacks Research cut Nelnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nelnet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nelnet

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $122.07 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 28.27 and a quick ratio of 28.27.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.72). Nelnet had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $419.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Nelnet's dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nelnet Right Now?

Before you consider Nelnet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nelnet wasn't on the list.

While Nelnet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines