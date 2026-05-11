Vanguard Group Inc. Has $193.56 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,936 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.10% of National HealthCare worth $193,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 171.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

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National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.64. National HealthCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $189.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.81.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.82 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National HealthCare's payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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