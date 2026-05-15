Vanguard Group Inc. Has $59.81 Million Holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750,977 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.01% of Tango Therapeutics worth $59,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 148,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 461.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $693,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,788.21. The trade was a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 179,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,181 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $28.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of TNGX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.22. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company's lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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