Vanguard Group Inc. Has $66.93 Million Stock Position in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002,425 shares of the bank's stock after selling 96,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of TFS Financial worth $66,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,249 shares of the bank's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. Wall Street Zen cut TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised TFS Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFS Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $15.32 on Friday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.70.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.70 million. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 342.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,328.18. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $104,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $385,717.02. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $967,161. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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