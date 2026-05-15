Vanguard Group Inc. Has $75.50 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,729,586 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 831,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Under Armour worth $75,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,050,733 shares of the company's stock worth $314,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,854 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,945,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour said it expects fiscal 2027 adjusted operating income of $140 million to $160 million and gross margin expansion of 220 to 270 basis points, which suggests some cost and margin improvement ahead. Article Title

Under Armour said it expects fiscal 2027 adjusted operating income of $140 million to $160 million and gross margin expansion of 220 to 270 basis points, which suggests some cost and margin improvement ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 2026 earnings transcript was released, giving investors more detail on management’s comments and outlook after the results. Article Title

The company’s Q4 2026 earnings transcript was released, giving investors more detail on management’s comments and outlook after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Under Armour also posted press releases through its investor relations feed, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the available item. Article Title

Under Armour also posted press releases through its investor relations feed, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the available item. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated/maintained a Sell view on Under Armour, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. Article Title

Evercore ISI initiated/maintained a view on Under Armour, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stifel also downgraded Under Armour, reinforcing concerns that the company’s recovery is taking longer than expected. Article Title

Stifel also downgraded Under Armour, reinforcing concerns that the company’s recovery is taking longer than expected. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says Under Armour is facing another weak year as North America struggles, and the shares fell after the company’s earnings miss and weak guidance. Article Title

Recent coverage says Under Armour is facing another weak year as North America struggles, and the shares fell after the company’s earnings miss and weak guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators also pointed to revenue continuing to trend lower in fiscal 2027, which suggests the turnaround is still incomplete and may pressure the stock further. Article Title

Under Armour Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UA stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UA

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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