Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.54% of Delek US worth $187,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Delek US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,005 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Delek US by 8.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Delek US by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 17,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,289.50. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $337,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $305,716. This trade represents a 52.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,095 shares of company stock worth $7,257,409. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Delek US in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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