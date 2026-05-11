Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.94% of Rush Street Interactive worth $175,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.1%

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,651,994.92. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $1,859,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,937,335.04. This trade represents a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,612,134 shares of company stock valued at $86,203,467. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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