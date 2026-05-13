Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.89% of ScanSource worth $110,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 159.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 672.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ScanSource from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised ScanSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 21,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $757,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,482.64. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $758.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. ScanSource's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ScanSource

Here are the key news stories impacting ScanSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: ScanSource recently beat revenue forecasts by 6.1%, which supports the view that demand is holding up better than expected and helps justify the stock’s recent strength. ScanSource, Inc. Beat Revenue Forecasts By 6.1%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

ScanSource recently beat revenue forecasts by 6.1%, which supports the view that demand is holding up better than expected and helps justify the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: A deep-dive article highlighted ScanSource’s converged solutions strategy and targeted investments, suggesting management has a clearer path to support growth and margin improvement. SCSC Q1 Deep Dive: Converged Solutions Strategy and Targeted Investments Shape Outlook

A deep-dive article highlighted ScanSource’s converged solutions strategy and targeted investments, suggesting management has a clearer path to support growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate and lifted FY2028 earnings expectations, which is a constructive longer-term signal for valuation.

Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate and lifted FY2028 earnings expectations, which is a constructive longer-term signal for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The same analyst also trimmed near-term EPS estimates for FY2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, reflecting a little caution around the earnings trajectory in the next few quarters.

The same analyst also trimmed near-term EPS estimates for FY2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, reflecting a little caution around the earnings trajectory in the next few quarters. Negative Sentiment: The short-interest update showed no meaningful short interest change, so there is no clear bullish catalyst from positioning data.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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