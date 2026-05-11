Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,695,344 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,090,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.49% of BigBear.ai worth $176,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 204,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about BigBear.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting BigBear.ai this week:

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.25.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 226.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. BigBear.ai's quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BigBear.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BigBear.ai wasn't on the list.

While BigBear.ai currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here