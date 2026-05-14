Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 274,527 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,822,928 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of Sprout Social worth $76,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $1,702,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 446,403 shares of the company's stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 244,874 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $2,455,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 202,611 shares of the company's stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,723,921 shares of the company's stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421,189 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $37,307.51. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $600,860 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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